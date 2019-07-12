Super Saturday at Valley Children's Museum

V alley Children's Museum will host a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing.
The Super Saturday event will be held July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerald Glen Park in Dublin.
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am
