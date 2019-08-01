Discover the secret (and not-so-secret) treasures of the Livermore Public Library Civic Center. A 30-minute guided tour will be led by library staff members that will cover the library’s collections, never before seen areas, and little-known facts about the library. People of all ages are invited, and no sign-up needed. The Civic Center Library is located at 1188 South Livermore Avenue.
To join the tour, meet in front of the main Information Desk at Civic Center Library on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 7 p.m.
The guided tour is part of the Library’s annual Summer Reading Program for adults, sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library. Summer Reading is for grown-ups too. From June 1 to August 14, folks 18 and over all can participate in the fun-filled
Summer Reading Program for a chance to win great prizes. To start playing the game, pick up a playbill-inspired game board at any Livermore Public Library location.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit www.livermorelibrary.net or call (925) 373-5500.