Tri-Valley Haven Seeking School Supplies

With another school year on the way, Tri-Valley Haven is seeking community support for an ever-rising need of school supplies. Since 2012, the number of children served by the Haven’s back to school distribution has risen by almost 20%. With many families in the Tri-Valley experiencing hardship, the Haven’s back to school distribution has become a resource for locals as they prepare their children for another year of learning.
Tri-Valley Haven invites the citizens of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore to help Tri-Valley children and teens start the school year on a high note by donating backpacks, calculators and other essentials. Donations may be delivered to the Haven’s Community Building at 3663 Pacific Ave, Livermore 94550; Monday through Friday from 10am-4pm. The last day to donate is Thursday, August 1st.