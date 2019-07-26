  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

Tri-Valley Haven Seeking School Supplies

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

Tri-Valley Haven Seeking School Supplies

With another school year on the way, Tri-Valley Haven is seeking community support for an ever-rising need of school supplies. Since 2012, the number of children served by the Haven’s back to school distribution has risen by almost 20%. With many families in the Tri-Valley experiencing hardship, the Haven’s back to school distribution has become a resource for locals as they prepare their children for another year of learning.

Tri-Valley Haven invites the citizens of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore to help Tri-Valley children and teens start the school year on a high note by donating backpacks, calculators and other essentials. Donations may be delivered to the Haven’s Community Building at 3663 Pacific Ave, Livermore 94550; Monday through Friday from 10am-4pm. The last day to donate is Thursday, August 1st.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered their time, accepting donations at multiple locations, including Big Lots on Las Positas Road. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)

Stuff the Cruiser Benefits Livermore Students in Need

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]