Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 12, 2019

Water Conscious Gardening Workshop Offered in Dublin

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

The public is invited to join a free water-wise gardening workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the Community Room at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza. “Grow Your Garden—Not Your Water Bill,” presented by the Dublin San Ramon Services District and Zone 7 Water Agency, will serve as a guide for residents looking to make their yards water-smart. Attendees can learn about designing their garden (including what to do and what not to do), choosing plants that only need low-water use, plus irrigation tips and tricks.

Environmental educator Frank Niccoli is the featured speaker for the event. Niccoli is an environmental horticulture instructor, past president of the California Landscape Contractors Association, and a specialist in sustainable landscape management and native plants.

Posted in , on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.

