Water Conscious Gardening Workshop Offered in Dublin

The public is invited to join a free water-wise gardening workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the Community Room at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza. “Grow Your Garden—Not Your Water Bill,” presented by the Dublin San Ramon Services District and Zone 7 Water Agency, will serve as a guide for residents looking to make their yards water-smart. Attendees can learn about designing their garden (including what to do and what not to do), choosing plants that only need low-water use, plus irrigation tips and tricks.