The Livermore Public Library will host the Wild Americas Animal Show on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am at the Civic Center Library, located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
This program by Wildmind Science Learning will take audience members into the secret world of wildlife. The audience will meet a spectacled owl, a vulture, a kinkajou, and a tamandua. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library. Itwill be held outside, with the audience seated on tarps. Event is intended for ages 3 and up.
Summer reading is for everyone at the Livermore Public Library. The 2019 Summer Reading Program has a reading game for every age. Prizes will be awarded in all games, with the goal of reading, sharing what was read, and having fun. Check the Livermore Public Library’s website for more detailed information and start playing on June 1, 2019. All programs run through August 14, 2019.
Visit the library to pick up a Summer at Your Library events booklet, call 925-373-5504, or visit the library’s website, www.LivermoreLibrary.net, to find further details.