Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center continues its celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the landmark Apollo moon landing with a second “Moon-Gazing” and the Pixar family film “WALL-E.” Throughout the month of August, the “Man on the Moon” photography and art exhibit continues at the Bankhead Gallery featuring dramatic large-format historical images from NASA, a scale model of the earth to moon trajectory, as well as news clippings, photographs, and artwork. A collaboration between Livermore photographer and illustrator Ken Ball and curator Anne Giancola, the exhibit highlights the cultural and scientific significance of the Apollo 11 Mission when American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon’s surface. Nearly 350 attendees viewed the exhibit at the Commemorative Reception on the 50th anniversary of the launch, July 20, 2019. The exhibit is free and open to the public through August 25th when a closing reception will be held at 6:00pm.
On Tuesday, August 6, the Tri-Valley Stargazers Astronomy Club will again hold a Moon-Gazing from 7:00 to 9:00pm with several telescopes set up to offer a view of the moon (weather permitting). The date was chosen to coincide with the presence of the planet Saturn in the night sky. Although the Moon-Gazing event begins at 7:00pm, the view of the moon will become increasingly distinct as the sky darkens into the evening. Visitors will be able to view the exhibit in the Gallery during the event. A Tuesday Tunes concert will also be taking place that evening on the plaza beginning at 6:45pm.
The Pixar film “WALL-E,” about a dedicated robot who becomes captivated by the life-seeking space probe EVE, will be shown on the Bankhead Theater’s new wide screen on Wednesday, August 7. The film will be accompanied by a Pixar cartoon. Tickets are just $5 each for all ages and popcorn, beverages, and space-themed snacks will be available for sale.
“Man on the Moon” exhibit hours are Mondays through Wednesdays from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm, Saturdays from 12:00 noon to 6:00pm (except August 3 and 24). The exhibit was made possible by grants from the Lawrence Livermore National Security, The Wente Foundation, and the Livermore Cultural Arts Council, as well as sponsors Loretta and Jeff Kaskey, Jean King, Wente Foundation, Ken Ball Illustration, Alan Burnham, MoonPans, Way Up Art & Frame, Monya Lane, Studio Blue, Dan Sands and TAP Plastics. Images are used with permission from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and National Geographic.
The Bankhead Theater is located a 2400 First Street in downtown Livermore. Tickets are available at the box office,online at www.lvpac.org or by calling 373-6800.