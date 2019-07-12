Art Under the Oaks Set at Alden Lane

Alden Lane Nursery will host the 33rd Annual Art Under the Oaks celebration the weekend of July 20th and 21st, 2019. This event combines art, wine, food, live music and family fun for all ages under a canopy of majestic oak trees in Livermore.

Local artists will be on hand, exhibiting and selling their work. Art mediums include oil and watercolor paintings, pottery and ceramics, photography, wood, glass, jewelry and much more.

Livermore winemakers will share their vintages and will have several food selections available. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be live music both days.

Each hour during the show, a drawing will take place for an Alden Lane Nursery gift certificate. All attendees will also have the opportunity to enter to win the Grand Prize – a piece of artwork valued at $200. Drawing will be held at event’s conclusion on Sunday afternoon.

Admission is free. Event hours are 11:00am to 4:00pm both days. Alden Lane Nursery is located at the corner of Holmes Street and Alden Lane in Livermore. Parking is free, carpooling is recommended.