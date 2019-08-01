Manchester, England’s Nick Bold hits the Firehouse Arts Center stage in Pleasanton, along with The Material World Band, in his acclaimed tour-de-force tribute to the music of “the Quiet Beatle” George Harrison. One show only, on Wednesday, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. This concert is part of the “George! The Concert” 2019-2020 world tour, presented by Got Live Entertainment and the City of Pleasanton.
It’s all there, George’s biggest Beatles hits and all of his wonderful post-breakup solo material, including music from his 1980’s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys. The set list includes Here Comes The Sun, What is Life, Blow Away, Taxman, All Things Must Pass, and many more.
AllMusic.com: “(Harrison) cut an indelible impression with musical virtuosity, lyrical guitar playing, and his beautiful introspective songs.” And Nick Bold's performance, storytelling and authentic persona are “as ‘George’ as it gets” notes one reviewer.
U.K.’s Nick Bold made his first mark on the music business in the 1980’s as a founding member, lead guitarist and principal songwriter for the British rock band, Virginia Wolf, and was signed to Atlantic Records. He went on to produce and write for other artists, with countless hits to his credit, including the ballad Man In The Moon which has been covered by numerous artists of all genres. He also appears in the British TV hit “Stars in Their Eyes” as George, which has led to his performing world-wide in multiple Beatles tributes. Bold notes that “George! The Concert” has allowed him to bring his passion for the man and the music to a whole new level.
The Material World Band is England’s Mike Collinge on bass/vocals, Tommy Cosentino of Los Angeles on keyboard/vocals, and Rippendon native Carl Mallison on drums/vocals.
Reserved seating tickets are $20 - $30. Tickets online at www.firehousearts.org, by calling 925-931-4848, and in person at the Box Office, 4444 Railroad Avenue, in downtown Pleasanton. Box Office hours are Wednesday - Friday 12:00 noon-6:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., and two hours prior to performances if not sold out. Free parking available in the center lot, entrance on Spring Street.