Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Jerry Martini, together with Phunne Stone, the daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson, as well as Swang Stewart, Blaise Sison, Nate Wingfield, Jimmy McKinney and Frank Klepacki will celebrate the chart-topping hits of Sly & The Family Stone at the Bankhead Theater on August 10 at 8 p.m. The first mixed-race, mixed-gender, mainstream band in Rock and Roll history, their legendary hits included “Everyday People,” “Dance To The Music,“ “Family Affair,“ and other songs that sent popular music on a new trajectory in the late 1960s.
Sly Stone got his start in Vallejo, California. Skilled on guitar, keyboards, bass and drums, he and his siblings performed in a number of local bands and eventually emerged in 1967 as Sly and the Family Stone. Within a year they had jumped from clubs in the Bay Area to Las Vegas, and released their first album. Their hit “Dance to the Music” made the top 10 on both the Pop and R&B charts the next year, followed by the beloved anthem to peace and diversity, “Everyday People,” which soared to #1.
Upon their induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, Sly and the Family Stone were praised not just for their hits, but for what the integrated band stood for in the music industry In 2015, their album “STAND” was induced into the Grammy Hall of Fame, declared a National Treasure, and preserved in the Library of Congress.
Today The Family Stone continues for a new generation, sharing songs that are still relevant and timely with a vibe that DC Metro Theater Arts called “sheer funky fun.” Nearly fifty years to the day after their appearance at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, the Family Stone’s combination of rock, funk, and soul will bring “Hot Fun in the Summertime!” to Livermore. Remaining tickets start at just $35.
The Bankhead Theater is located a 2400 First Street in downtown Livermore. Tickets are available at the box office,online at www.lvpac.org or by calling 373-6800.