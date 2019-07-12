Dublin Resident in Show

A few weeks ago, the full cast was announced for Bay Area Musicals' final production of the 2019-2020 season, the international smash hit Hairspray (Winner of 8 Tony Awards including “Best Musical”). Based on the 1988 John Waters film, Hairspray features music by Mark Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Mark Shaiman and a book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan. Bay Area Musicals’ production of Hairspray runs from July 6 – August 11, 2019 (press opening on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.) and will perform at San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St, San Francisco. Sarah Sloan, who is playing "Velma Von Tussle" in the production, lives in Dublin. Recent roles include Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Masha in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, both at Altarena, Sandy Biddle in Pete The Cat at BACT, Miss Hannigan in Annie with Stage 1, Glinda in The Wizard of Oz and Sister Leo in Nunsense at TVRT and Maria in The Sound of Music at CCCT. She is a frequent soloist and has been the featured performer with Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra and Pleasanton Chamber Players. She lives in Dublin with her partner Mike and fur baby Harry. For more information, visit www.bamsf.org.