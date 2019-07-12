Evening of Jazz at Tuesday Tunes

The Livermore Cultural Arts Council brings the jazz of Miles, Parker, Monk and more to “Tuesday Tunes” July 16th on the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater.

From 6:45 to 8:15 pm, listen to the sophisticated and low volume presentation of the jazz classics from "Secret Tattoo", a jazz sextet. This performance will be broadcast live to the Internet utilizing Livestream. Download their free App at livestream.com. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, sit outside at one of the many restaurants or listen and watch the performance on your device. Check out Secret Tattoo on YouTube at Secret Tattoo / Thomas Bennett.

Concert goers should heed City Municipal Codes curbing alcohol use in public areas.

The members of “Secret Tattoo” are Tom Renner (saxophones, flute), Dave Villa (saxophones), Miguel Gardel (guitar), Dave Cardoza (keyboards), Nick James (upright bass), and Tom Bennett (bandleader, drums). Four of the members are practicing music educators in the San Francisco Bay Area, for example Tom Renner is the “Music Director for the Tracy Unified School District”.

Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes”. Each Tuesday through August 13, LCAC brings family-friendly free entertainment for the community to gather and enjoy. Bring chairs or blankets and pick up dinner at one of the many restaurants nearby.

This eclectic 10-concert series is also made possible by funding from Heritage Bank, Tri-Valley Conservancy, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s, and The Independent. Next up on July 23th is NIGHTLIFE Big Band, playing the big band sounds of the 40’s. A full schedule and information about the bands can be found at the Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s website www.LCAC.org.