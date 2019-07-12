Free Concert by Cantabella Children’s Chorus

The award-winning Cantabella Children’s Chorus is performing this Friday evening at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, July 12 at 7:30 pm. This is a free performance open to the public. The church is providing the venue free of charge.

The Cantabella Children’s Chorus has been invited to perform at the 2019 World Youth Choir Festival on Jeju Island, South Korea. This Send-Off Concert will feature many of the songs the Chorus will perform during its South Korea tour this coming July 14 - 24. Cantabella commissioned a piece to celebrate this trip. “E-Yeo-do” is based on a native plantation song of Jeju Island where the festival is held. The composer is Nack Kum Paik who lives in Los Angeles.

A portion of the Chorus is seen here performing “Baby Shark”, a fun piece full of many surprises. Artistic Director Eileen Chang says, “Please come to the Send-Off Concert and cheer our singers on.”

No tickets are required. Donations are always appreciated.

Cantabella Children's Chorus is now registering for fall classes. For information, go to www.Cantabella.org/join.