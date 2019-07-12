Ghostlight to Stage HONK!

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble will present its summer main stage production of HONK!, directed by Chris Finetti.

Since it first hatched in 1993, HONK! has winged its way around the world with over 8000 productions. Winner of multiple awards, including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical, this tale of celebrating the acceptance of what’s different offers a universal story with meaning for all.

The cast includes Ethan Davis (Ugly), Hayley Finetti (Ida), Emilio Lopez (The Cat), Scottie Tsubota (Drake), Bart Schneider (Bullfrog), Celeste Pacheco (Maureen), Chuck Phalen (Greylag; Turkey), Wendy Rodriguez (Dot; Cardinal), Nicole Daamen, MD (Queenie; Pheasant), Corey Navarro (Lowbutt), Luke Cannon (Beaky), Emma Jacobs (Fluff), Isaiah Mateas (Billy), Lizzy Phalen (Downy; Gosling), Tori Gregory (Penny; Gosling), Abigail Phalen (Henrietta), Jennifer Greenfield (Grace), and John Ruzicka (Jay Bird; Father Swan; Rooster), supported by an ensemble that brings the duck yard to life.

“This show offers something for everyone, and is suitable for all audiences,” said Helen Dixon, Artistic Director. “Our July 20 1pm matinee is a relaxed, sensory-friendly performance intended for audience members with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities or other special needs. Families with young children might also want to choose this performance.”

Performances will be held in the Edna Hill Middle School theater, 140 Birch St., in Brentwood, on July 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 7:00 p.m., July 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. The special sensory-friendly performance will be on July 20 at 1pm.

Tickets are $24 general admission, $22 seniors 60+, $18 for students and $12 for children 11 and under. Tickets for the July 20 sensory-friendly 1pm matinee are offered at $5 off our standard prices. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ghostlightte.org/main-stage-honk.html.