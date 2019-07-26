Group Performs Classic Rock, Pop, and Blues "Illusions"

The Livermore Cultural Arts Council is bringing back Audio Illusion to the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater, July 30th at 6:45 pm. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes”. Each Tuesday through August 13, LCAC brings family-friendly free entertainment for the community to gather and enjoy. Bring your own chairs or blankets and pick up dinner at the many restaurants nearby. Additional funding comes from Heritage Bank, The Independent, Tri-Valley Conservancy, UNCLE Credit Union and Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard.

Audio Illusion performed in 2015 and 2018. They are a high-energy Tri-Valley band that performs Classic Rock, Pop, and Blues "illusions" of songs from the 1950's to the present: Albert King, Chuck Berry, Beatles, Doobie Brothers, Rolling Stones, Jimmy Buffet, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters and others.

This band of seasoned and grizzled musicians will take you "back to the day" when rock and roll ruled the airwaves and the chrome on a bumper was thick. They will keep you reminiscing about where you were when you first heard that tune.

Audio Illusion had its roots 20 years ago with a band formed by guitarist Gary Shreve and bassist Rich Lagomarsino. Now Robert Sakogawa performs scorching guitar leads, while Hank Moreira keeps the backbeat. The newest member of the band on keyboards is Bill Ciullo. All members sing and harmonies are abundant. In addition to Tuesday Tunes, they are perennial performers at the Alameda County Fair, Pleasanton Concert in the Park series, and at local restaurants, bars, and wineries.

Audio Illusion's website is www.audioillusionband.com . They can be followed on Instagram @audioillusiontheband and Facebook @audioillusionband.

Concert-goers should be aware that the City Municipal Codes prohibit the use of alcohol in public places. A full schedule and information about the bands can be found at the Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s website www.LCAC.org.

Next up on August 7th is Joey T and Friends featuring a classic rock blues style.