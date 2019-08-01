On Saturday, August 3rd, Inklings Coﬀee and Tea, welcomes vocalist Karen Marguth to the stage. A Tri-Valley resident for most of her life, Karen Marguth has been quietly receiving rave reviews since the release of her eponymous album in 2009. Jazz Magazine wrote: “Great big talent, much too small a pond…Karen is one of the finest American jazz vocalists you’ve likely yet to discover.” This will be the 30th monthly jazz concert at Inklings since the series began in 2017. Backing Karen on August 3rd are three players who have played many of the concerts at Inklings: John R Burr, Kelly Fasman, and Matt Finders- piano, drums and bass, respectively. Admission to this event is free. Doors open at 6:15 and the music starts at 7:00PM. Inklings is located at 530 Main Street, Pleasanton.