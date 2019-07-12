Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary Marked by Opening of New “Man on the Moon” Art Exhibit

This summer, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing with “Man on the Moon,” an interactive art and photography exhibit, as well as several special events.

At the center of the exhibit will be dramatic large-format historical images from NASA that powerfully convey the significance of the Apollo 11 Mission when American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon’s surface. Additional art pieces, interactive activities and special events add to the scope of the celebration, which has been designed to reflect the event’s historical significance and highlight the tremendous science and technology challenges required for space travel.

The “Man on the Moon” exhibit is the result of the inspiration, research, and exhibit planning of Livermore resident, photographer and illustrator, Ken Ball, in collaboration with curator Anne Giancola of Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. The exhibit, which officially opens Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be free and open to the public through September 9, 2019.

The first event for the anniversary took place July 9 when Tri-Valley Stargazers Astronomy Club held a “Moon Gazing” on the Bankhead Plaza during the Tuesday Tunes event. A second “Moon Gazing” event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6 from 7:00 to 9:00pm with several telescopes set up to offer a view of the moon (weather permitting). Visitors will also be able to visit the Gallery to see the exhibit that evening. Although the Moon Gazing event begins at 7:00pm, the view of the moon will become increasingly distinct as the sky darkens into the evening. The events were scheduled for evenings when the moon is expected to be most visible and, on August 6, the Moon Gazing coincides with the presence of the planet Saturn in the night sky.

The Commemoration Art Reception for “Man on the Moon” will be held on the official 50th Anniversary of the lunar landing. Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969 and the reception will be held at the Bankhead on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm. The free family-friendly event will feature an Apollo 11 scale model of the flight using LED animation. In addition, attendees will be able to use a flight simulator to try their hand at piloting the Landing Module to a safe resting spot.

In addition a solar telescope, which provides a safe view of the moon during daylight, will be set up by the Tri-Valley Stargazers Astronomy Club on the plaza during the event. Beverages and light refreshments will be served, including space and moon-themed snacks. A Closing Reception will be held on Sunday, September 8th from 4:00 to 6:00pm and will also feature solar telescope viewing. The exhibit is free and open to the public on Mondays through Wednesdays from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm and for ticketed patrons during performances, in addition to during the special events.

The “Man on the Moon” art and photography exhibit and related events has been made possible by a grant from Lawrence Livermore National Security, the generosity of sponsors Jeff and Loretta Kaskey, Jean King, and Dan Sands, as well as support from Moonpans, Studio Blue, Ken Ball Illustration, the Wente Foundation, and the Livermore Cultural Arts Council.