Terrific Performances Make for a Fun Production

Jealousy. Betrayal. Lust. Hilarity. Power. Redemption. Who says biblical stories have to be dry?

The Tri-Valley Repertory’s rollicking production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opened on July 20 to a standing ovation at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

“This show is a blast! With the help of a narrator, it follows the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors from the Bible,” says Kirsten Torkildson, who plays the narrator with delightful aplomb and a drop-dead gorgeous voice. “It’s almost entirely through-sung, with tons of catchy music that cover several different musical styles — from Elvis to country to go-go. It shows that ‘anyone from anywhere can make it if they get a lucky break,’ in a funny, family-friendly format.”

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, theatergoers know they’re in good hands. But what makes this production so much fun are the terrific performances by the cast of the Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre (TVRT).

“Each and every one involved spent endless hours before and after rehearsals to make sure they have everything right,” says Romar De Claro, who plays Joseph with a mix of strength and sensitivity. “The crew behind the scenes — stage managers, lighting and sound crews, costumers, and everyone involved — have to work together and must be in sync at all times to put on a perfect show.”

With a chorus of young children, perfect means adorably imperfect. The talented youths enchant both young and grownup audience members alike.

While the musical is appropriate for all ages, it may help younger attendees to have a basic outline of the plot: Joseph, one of 12 brothers, is the favorite son of Jacob, who gives Joseph a colorful Dreamcoat. The jealous brothers then sell Joseph as a slave, and he is taken to Egypt.

Joseph becomes the slave of tycoon Potiphar, whose lusty wife tries, unsuccessfully, to seduce Joseph, but Potiphar jumps to conclusions and throws Joseph in jail. While there, Joseph accurately interprets the dreams of two imprisoned servants of the Pharaoh. When the Pharaoh hears of this, he has Joseph brought before him to interpret his dreams: Joseph sees seven years of plentiful crops, followed by seven years of famine. Pharaoh puts Joseph in charge of preparing for the impending hard times, and Joseph’s success makes him the second most powerful man in Egypt, after the Pharaoh.

When the famine hits, Joseph’s father and brothers are ill-prepared, but hear there is food in Egypt. They are brought before the brother they betrayed. They don’t recognize Joseph, though he recognizes and challenges them. When he sees his brothers have truly changed, he reveals his identity, and is joyfully reunited with his family.

Jordan Smith, who hilariously plays oldest brother Simeon, has the comic chops to elicit laughter with only the slightest effort. Yet, showing a more tender side, Smith says, “My favorite scene is the prison scene; ‘Close Every Door’ is one of my all-time favorite songs – simply beautiful. Later in that scene, ‘Go Go Go Joseph’ closes out the first half and the stage explodes with life and colors from the late 60s/early70s; it’s funky and fun!”

Director Todd Aragon notes, “We are staging the 1993 revival version of Joseph, which expanded on the original 1972 Broadway production. Many numbers, such as the Megamix and Hoedown, weren’t added until the later version. We have two adult cast members, Max DeSantis and Hannah Conner, who were in our Kids Chorus in TVRT’s 2010 production. Watching the young performers grow into the next generation has been a great joy.”

DeSantis, who has performed in numerous TVRT productions, is working on his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was actually the first theatrical experience that I had, inspiring me to make the theater profession a career. The journey Joseph takes throughout the show is captivating — seeing all of his high and low points,” says DeSantis, who plays Reuben. “I hope attendees leave the show wanting to sing and dance around in the streets. I want the audience to reflect on their own individual dreams, and to reach for them.”

DeSantis adds that some of his favorite memories from this show are going out with castmates after rehearsals, and listening to their stories about past theatrical experiences. “For me, stories told about my passion – theater – from others, make me excited for the possibilities to come.”

Kelly Krauss Cooper, who choreographed the show and plays Mrs. Potiphar, shares another behind-the-scenes tidbit.

“We have a priest amongst us! While the cast all carry their own beautiful light, having Father Mark Wiesner here, helping us tell this beautiful biblical story about resilience, forgiveness and family, makes it that much more precious.”

Upcoming performances are: July 27 and August 3, at 8 p.m.; and July 28, and August 3 and 4, at 2 p.m. Tickets are typically $23 to $39. The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First Street in downtown Livermore.

“I hope attendees take away that family is important,” says William Schubert, who plays Judah. “Value your siblings, even if they are favored and get a prettier coat than you.”

To learn more, visit: trivalleyrep.org, and lvpac.org.