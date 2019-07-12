Two Poets Featured at Ravenswood Reading

Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia Patton will host another Poetry at Ravenswood on Sunday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ravenswood historic site, 2647 Arroyo Road, in Livermore. Featured poets are Lisa Dominguez Abraham and Maw Shein Win.

Abraham lives in Sacramento and teaches at Cosumnes River College. Her first chapbook, Low Notes, was published in 2007, and she won the 2016 Swan Scythe Chapbook Contest for her second, Mata Hari Blows a Kiss. The book also won A Room of Her Own literary award from California State University, Sacramento. Her first full-length collection, Coyote Logic, was published by Blue Oak Press in February. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Southern Review, Prairie Schooner, North American Review, Poetry East, and Tule Review. In Spring 2018, she was the featured writer in Suisun Valley Review.

Win is a writer and educator who lives and works in El Cerrito. She was an Artist in Residence at the Headlands Center for the Arts, and her poetry has appeared in journals and anthologies such as MARY: A Journal of New Writing, Poetry International, and Cimarron Review. She has a collaborative book, Ruins of a glittering palace, with painter Mark Dutcher, as well as a poetry chapbook, Score and Bone (Nomadic Press). Her first full-length collection, Invisible Gifts: Poems, was published by Manic D Press in 2018. Win was the first poet laureate of El Cerrito (2016 - 2018) and has a second full-length poetry collection forthcoming. Recently she was a Visiting Scholar at UC Berkeley.

The event will begin with readings by the featured poets, followed by an open mic, then book signing and reception. Admission is $5. Refreshments will be served.

The Ravenswood Poetry Series was created in 2005. Sponsored by the City of Livermore, the continuing series has featured many notable poets over its fourteen-year existence. It continues quarterly in January, April, July, and October. Next event is Sunday, October 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information contact LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com.