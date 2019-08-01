Responding to public concern, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors approved calling for an immediate ban on glyphosate use in picnic areas, with full elimination in all developed park areas by the end of 2020.
World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified glyphosate as a "probable carcinogen to humans." The Park District currently uses glyphosate as part of its pest integration management program for fire ignition prevention and vegetation maintenance around park structures, fences, walkways, and parking areas, and in public right-of-way areas, including roads, bike paths, and trails.
Over the past two years, the Park District has reduced glyphosate use by 66% for park maintenance.
The phasing out of glyphosate use for developed park areas will take substantial financial resources and significantly impact the Park District’s general fund and staffing levels.
The district is one of the first with a goal to eliminate its use. Board president Ayn Wieskamp stated, "We are proud to be a leader in parkland management.” They have set a good example.