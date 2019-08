Love A Doll Club of Livermore will provide a “Winnie the Pooh” themed display and a free children’s Make It and Take It craft at the upcoming Ravenswood Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Sunday August 11, 2019. There will be music by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band, pony rides, a tours of the site, and of course, ice cream. There is no admission charge. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ravenswood Estate, 2647 Arroyo Road, Livermore.