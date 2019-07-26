  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 26, 2019

A Better Livermore Central Park Plan

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

A Better Livermore Central Park Plan Rob Blum, Livermore The Independent

It is a big concern that the City Council is ignoring the input of the citizens of Livermore and all the work done in various workshops. The public participated in several workshops. The City Council appears to be in bed with the developers without consideration for a better Central Park Plan, and is not listening to the public. The plan that has been presented by the Citizens for A Better Central Park Plan in the downtown has a much better flow pattern along with great aesthetics and a better overall concept. The Citizens For A Better Central Park Plan have presented this plan in The Independent paper and at City Council meetings. The Citizens For A Better Central Park Plan have inputted what the public wants. The City only has ONE CHANCE at this, and it should not cut any corners and blow it to please some inside people who are twisting the City Council's arms.

It is a shame at a previous City Council meeting that the City was very rude to a few citizens who spoke out on behalf of the Citizens For A Better Central Park Plan. It is also disgusting that the City Council is mocking the local Independent newspaper that has been around for a long time and is supported by the public.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered their time, accepting donations at multiple locations, including Big Lots on Las Positas Road. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)

Stuff the Cruiser Benefits Livermore Students in Need

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…

Pet of the Week

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]