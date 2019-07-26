A Better Livermore Central Park Plan

It is a big concern that the City Council is ignoring the input of the citizens of Livermore and all the work done in various workshops. The public participated in several workshops. The City Council appears to be in bed with the developers without consideration for a better Central Park Plan, and is not listening to the public. The plan that has been presented by the Citizens for A Better Central Park Plan in the downtown has a much better flow pattern along with great aesthetics and a better overall concept. The Citizens For A Better Central Park Plan have presented this plan in The Independent paper and at City Council meetings. The Citizens For A Better Central Park Plan have inputted what the public wants. The City only has ONE CHANCE at this, and it should not cut any corners and blow it to please some inside people who are twisting the City Council's arms.