  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 12, 2019

Balance Growth with Open Space

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

Balance Growth with Open Space Susan Putnam, Livermore The Independent

When my husband and I bought our home here 10 years ago, we knew we were joining a special community – with Livermore’s open hills, budding vineyards and miles of trails – and the harmony that comes from a city that has been historically dedicated to balancing growth with open space. Achieving this is not easy in the Bay Area, where the need for innovation and development are strong.

I’ve been collecting signatures for the Central Park Plan, and have talked to many residents who believe that the Council is not listening to them, and that the Council did not listen to their requests for more open space at the forums that were held about the City’s plan for downtown. They are passionate in their beliefs about open space and that the Council is not respecting their voices. The Downtown Plan needs to balance housing, hotel and green space, allowing for a Central Park. What could be more beautiful than a continuous green belt in downtown?

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Pet of the Week

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]