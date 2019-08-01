  • Welcome!
City Council Meeting

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:00 am

Jan Brovont, Livermore

On July 22, I attended the very long City Council meeting; it was sometimes heated, but punctuated with a few chuckles. After sitting more than an hour during the Citizens Forum, we started listening to 63 individual speakers in the public hearings on item 5.04 — whether or not to authorize execution of a Development Agreement with Presidio Co., the hotel builder.

I noted that the majority of the less than civil comments flowed from the supporters of the Council’s eastside hotel plan, while in contrast the supporters of the Downtown Park Plan were both courteous and civil.

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:00 am.

Gallery

Le Tableau Magnifique ballet company with Livermore School of Dance performed excerpts from its 2018 - 2019 repertoire season in front of The Bankhead Theater on July 20. The performance showcased classical and contemporary styles of ballet. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

Ballet Companies Perform Program of Excerpts

Le Tableau Magnifique ballet company with Livermore School of Dance performed excerpts from its 2018 - 2019 repertoire season in front of The Bankhead Theater on July 20. The performance showcased classical and contemporary styles of ballet. …

