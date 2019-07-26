Civil Civic Discourse

In the discourse about developing our Livermore downtown common space, please remember that this is civic discourse and let us attempt to be civil. Joan Kenney Seppala has devoted her life to improving our community, and has received numerous awards and commendations for doing so. Even if you do not agree with the Central Park plan to increase the green space, decrease the downtown housing and place the hotel in a park setting – attack the plan, not the people. If 8,000 of your neighbors want to take another look at the plan, let’s do it together instead of sending vitriolic volleys in the Independent. I respect all points of view on how to improve our downtown common area and hope there can be some forum for open discussion.