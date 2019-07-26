  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 26, 2019

Civil Civic Discourse

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

Civil Civic Discourse Rifka Several, Livermore The Independent

“If we are going to have a functioning and healthy society, we need to be open to civil discourse. We have to be able to disagree without being disagreeable.” (Dr. Glenn Antizzo)

In the discourse about developing our Livermore downtown common space, please remember that this is civic discourse and let us attempt to be civil. Joan Kenney Seppala has devoted her life to improving our community, and has received numerous awards and commendations for doing so. Even if you do not agree with the Central Park plan to increase the green space, decrease the downtown housing and place the hotel in a park setting – attack the plan, not the people. If 8,000 of your neighbors want to take another look at the plan, let’s do it together instead of sending vitriolic volleys in the Independent. I respect all points of view on how to improve our downtown common area and hope there can be some forum for open discussion.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered their time, accepting donations at multiple locations, including Big Lots on Las Positas Road. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)

Stuff the Cruiser Benefits Livermore Students in Need

Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers accepted donated school supplies at “Stuff the Cruiser” on Saturday, July 20th. The drive benefits students in need enrolled in Livermore schools. LPD employees coordinating the event volunteered the…

Pet of the Week

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]