I attended Monday's City Council meeting. During public comment on one of the agenda items, I was shocked as I watched Councilman Woerner rudely interrupt a speaker who was sharing her remarks in favor of the Central Park Plan. The Councilman questioned her about her statements, asked staff questions, and tried to discredit her while she was presenting her comments. His tone was hostile. I have never seen anything like this at a Council meeting.

It didn't stop there. Another speaker read a prepared statement in support of the Central Park Plan on behalf of someone who could not attend the meeting. Councilman Woerner made what I can only characterize as snide comments about the “legalese” in the statement which the statement writer couldn't have been knowledgeable enough on his own to use. He questioned staff about whether the Central Park Plan initiative circulators have any rights to stop the City from proceeding with the implementation of the Council's Plan. He then commented that the speaker had provided a copy of the statement to the reporter from The Independent who was present, and asked the reporter if he had heard his question and the staff response. The reporter indicated he had. Councilman Woerner then said that if that information did not appear in the article about the meeting, he would know who was responsible. This was an indirect reference to the publisher of this paper. The audience was audibly shocked by this remark. Councilman Woerner's arrogance in directing the reporter to include specific information in the story and his unwarranted attack on The Independent is beyond belief.