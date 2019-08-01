Enough is enough. I have attended several city council meetings in the last few weeks relating to the downtown plan. Rather than staying focused on the issues, the mayor and several councilmembers are using the power of their positions to viciously attack Joan Seppala and this newspaper. They are using Trumpian tactics to distract and divide the community. They cry “fake news” and “lies” without support for their claims. They are trying to demonize Joan Seppala instead of sticking to the issues — like parking, open space, and the hotel location.
Why are they doing this? Joan Seppala is a powerful woman who has been a major player in city issues for decades. She has been active in Friends of Livermore since its formation, as were many highly respected citizens, including former mayor Don Miller and Bob Baltzer. Sadly for us, both Don Miller and Bob Baltzer have passed away and can no longer champion local causes. Joan is still here and she persists. She has spearheaded such diverse issues as the urban growth boundary, First Street renovation, opposition to North Livermore sprawl development, and the building of the Bankhead Theater. She and her husband are patrons of the arts and many other charities.
Despite these positive accomplishments, many in Livermore want to take her down. The Council is aware of this and shares this view. They don't like that she is effective and that many people in town agree with her. Her opponents choose to indulge in ad hominem attacks and impugn her motives. They bring up old grievances and conversations that show they don't like her instead of addressing their disagreement with her views. They are using every opportunity to slam her and distort her record. This is a power struggle, plain and simple. Using lies and manipulation, the Council is attempting to drive a wedge in the community over opposition to the Council's downtown plan with Joan Seppala as the focal point.
I have lived here over 20 years and I have never seen such open hostility and hatefulness during public comments at city council meetings. People are labeling their former friends and colleagues as liars because they support the Initiative and Joan Seppala. When did these mean-spirited attacks become acceptable?
I don't think the Council is interested in what is best for Livermore and the downtown. They see the Central Park Plan Initiative as a means to once and for all curtail Joan Seppala's ability to get things done for Livermore. They don't like the initiative plan because Joan supports it; it is as simple as that. So they will lie and exaggerate, and allow others to do the same, in a public forum that is part of the sacred trust of our democratic system.
There is a saying that if you repeat a lie over and over people will believe it is true. The Council is counting on this notion to take down Joan Seppala and the Central Park Plan. It's a sad state of affairs. I caution people to carefully consider this context when they are hearing these unsubstantiated claims. Do your own research. Read the Central Park Plan Initiative. Don't let smear tactics form your opinions.