Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

Fair Play or Gamble?

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 9:28 am, Thu Jul 25, 2019.

Richard Langlois, Livermore

The Livermore Central Park Plan Initiative, signed by over 8,000 voters, has been validated by Alameda County. This means that there will be a mandatory election to determine which downtown plan is implemented. It also shows that thousands of voters want, and expect, this to be an open and fair election where either outcome can, and will, be implemented by the city.

Monday night the Livermore City Council continued aggressively approving complex contracts to implement the eastside hotel plan, without waiting for the election. It is an incredibly irresponsible gamble for our city leadership to continue to lock us in to the eastside hotel plan, placing Livermore and its citizens at risk for potential drastic losses if the Initiative succeeds. It will also be impossible to have an open and fair election on the Initiative if the city is irreversibly locked into one plan.

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am. Updated: 9:28 am.

