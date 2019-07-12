  • Welcome!
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

Freedom of the Press Patricia Mann, Livermore The Independent

Yes, we live in the nation with serious protection of the right of free speech and protection of freedom of the press.

Reporters and opinion-piece writers have the sole right to submit for publication their observations and insights in consultation with their editors. At the City Council meeting this week, a member of the Council directed a reporter on some of what to say in the publication's article. Reporters and opinion writers are not to be required to censor their submissions at the request of anyone outside the firm for which they work.

