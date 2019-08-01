Hotel Has Already Been Voted On

Why do special interests keep calling for a vote on the downtown plan simply to block the boutique hotel? The hotel’s location was the single issue in last November’s Council election. The only council candidate who favored an alternative location for the Bankhead Hotel came in dead last in the voting. Despite the Mayor and then-Vice Mayor being subjugated to hundreds of thousands of dollars in negative advertising paid for by these same NIMBYs, they won reelection convincingly. Among non-incumbents, the candidate with the strongest and most consistent support for the Bankhead Hotel, Trish Munro, won the open seat. The citizens of Livermore have spoken. Votes were counted. The Bankhead Hotel prevailed. Let’s move on and build the great downtown we have fought so hard to achieve.