I am Grateful for the Great Job You're Doing

I wanted you to know that I appreciate and enjoy the publications of The Independent newspaper and magazine!
It keeps us informed of all the many things going on in our area and what a wonderful, active and diversified community we have!
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am
