Initiative Not Worth the Paper it’s Printed On

The Central Park Initiative violates the discretionary powers of the City Council and will almost certainly be invalidated by the Courts before the next general election. Although citizens have a constitutional right to place any development agreement on the ballot for public affirmation, the state’s initiative process does not permit a ballot measure, such as the so-called Central Park Plan, to be used to simply block a council-determined location for an approved development. Nor can an initiative be used to suggest alternative, often unstudied, locations be chosen instead. California Case Law on this subject is crystal clear: only our elected City Council has been granted the discretionary powers to weigh all the expert evidence and opinion, including vital traffic and engineering studies, to select specific locations for courthouses, highways, and yes – downtown hotels and parking garages. The Central Park Initiative is not worth the paper it is printed on. Thank you City Council for unanimously voting to move ahead with building an amazing downtown.