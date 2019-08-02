  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

Initiative Not Worth the Paper it’s Printed On

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:00 am

Initiative Not Worth the Paper it’s Printed On David Kent, Livermore The Independent

The Central Park Initiative violates the discretionary powers of the City Council and will almost certainly be invalidated by the Courts before the next general election. Although citizens have a constitutional right to place any development agreement on the ballot for public affirmation, the state’s initiative process does not permit a ballot measure, such as the so-called Central Park Plan, to be used to simply block a council-determined location for an approved development. Nor can an initiative be used to suggest alternative, often unstudied, locations be chosen instead. California Case Law on this subject is crystal clear: only our elected City Council has been granted the discretionary powers to weigh all the expert evidence and opinion, including vital traffic and engineering studies, to select specific locations for courthouses, highways, and yes – downtown hotels and parking garages. The Central Park Initiative is not worth the paper it is printed on. Thank you City Council for unanimously voting to move ahead with building an amazing downtown.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Gallery

Le Tableau Magnifique ballet company with Livermore School of Dance performed excerpts from its 2018 - 2019 repertoire season in front of The Bankhead Theater on July 20. The performance showcased classical and contemporary styles of ballet. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

Ballet Companies Perform Program of Excerpts

Le Tableau Magnifique ballet company with Livermore School of Dance performed excerpts from its 2018 - 2019 repertoire season in front of The Bankhead Theater on July 20. The performance showcased classical and contemporary styles of ballet. …

Pet of the Week

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]