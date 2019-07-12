Most of the people collecting signatures around the city are not volunteers, as suggested. A volunteer is not paid! I have seen one volunteer – my friend Mary.

Most of the collectors are paid. They are paid per signature. This gives them real incentive for getting signatures any way they can. Even if it means not telling the truth. "Oh, of course the homes will be the same size as the other plan." Or, "No, no delay in the low-income apartments for seniors on Pacific." This discussion happened in front of the library.