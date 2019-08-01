SIMPLIFY: Downtown Central Park. The City Council held many public outreach meetings for the public to give input for the downtown park design. Citizens’ lowest priority for the park were a hotel and residential development…because it is a PARK. Council determined, on their own regard, that those two items would be a priority, and THEY designed the park. The new plan, supported by the recent initiative that garnered 8, 110 signatures from citizens, placed open space and parking as the top two priorities — the items that citizens want. Looks like we are in the 3rd inning of this debacle, created by the City Council.
Now, a referendum is needed to counteract the council’s latest action, their own self-interest action to go ahead with development agreements. If you support open space and parking, sign the referendum petitions that constitute the 3rd inning of this “game.” We hope this is no more than a “9-inning” game.