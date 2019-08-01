Council is forcing the public to collect signatures yet again! Just how many hoops must the public jump through to get what it wants from the Livermore City Council?
The public had put housing dead last in the Public Outreach priorities yet Council loaded up a good part of its downtown plan with housing. The public chose the eastside hotel by only 35% and the westside by 50%, yet Council hangs onto the eastside.
So, the public recently produced a verified Initiative (Downtown Central Park Plan) reflecting their wishes.
However, Initiatives have no power until they are either adopted by the Council or approved by voters. Worse yet, Council has the power to delay that vote.
Knowing this, the Council is proceeding with a development agreement for the eastside hotel to prevent the Initiative, which promotes a westside hotel, from having any effect even after the Initiative passes!
By doing so, Council has thrown all 7,000 verified Initiative signers under the bus along with most participants of the Public Outreach Process who wanted a minimum of housing in the heart of downtown, a westside hotel, and a Central Park from the Bankhead to L Street.
Unfortunately, the only way to stop this is with a referendum to halt the development agreement. So the public has to collect signatures again!
Once verified, the referendum will halt the development agreement for the eastside hotel immediately, even before it is voted upon. The public has only thirty days to collect signatures.
Council could have avoided all this mess if it had respected the results of the $500K Public Outreach Process as reported to the city by Placeworks over 18 months ago.