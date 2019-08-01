Livermore residents want to vote on the downtown plan without city council interference. The Livermore Central Park Initiative guarantees our right to vote on this issue. However, the city council voted Monday to sign development agreements before the election, and thereby compromised our right to a fair and open election. At the very least the city council should have added contract language approving the agreements ONLY if they could be reversed or applied equally without penalty to either election outcome. Livermore residents are intelligent and will realize this tactic by the city council is misguided and inappropriate. Now, we have no choice but to file a referendum if we want to vote on this issue in a meaningful way. Above all, we support the residents' right to a fair and open election.
Sign the referendum…for Better Parks, and a Better Livermore.