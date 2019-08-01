A vote of support and appreciation for Joan Seppala!
A few weeks ago Joan was labeled “Citizen of the Year by the Lions Club of Livermore.” These are people who probably have a more substantial long-term view of Livermore than any of the people grumbling at Council meetings about Joan’s support for the Citizens’ Plan for Downtown. Joan has been a steady supporter of the best for Livermore, and noise from a few naysayers will not dissuade her from her steady support for the best decisions for Livermore.
Joan has always been fair in listening to all views, whether at Council meetings, letters to The Independent, or any other medium. She is a thoughtful and considerate person, and should be respected and supported by all citizens. We are fortunate to have such a person working hard for all of us.