As a proud Pleasanton resident and Board Member of the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, I would like to ask the residents of this great city to support and champion the Chamber’s member businesses. The business directory of all the members can be found on the Chamber’s website (www.pleasanton.org) or by downloading the ChamberPlus smartphone app from your phone’s App Store.
While on the Chamber website, watch the recently completed video of interviews with Chamber members highlighting their reasons for being active members. Membership renewal and new member numbers are at an all-time record for the year. I encourage you to learn more about the Chamber and how our members are supporting our strong and healthy community.