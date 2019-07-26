What is Happening to Civility in Livermore?

I am pleased that this second petition met with approval from so many persons, who were ready to sign, but I am dismayed to learn that the persons providing the opportunity to sign it met with harassment and intimidation. There have been differences of opinion in the past but I do not remember anything like the lack of civility that has appeared here recently. I can understand that the City Council may be annoyed that their plan for the area, made available when the Lucky store vacated, was not welcomed. But when more than 8,000 voters prefer an alternate plan submitted by residents, they should accept it graciously. We do have a representative form of government, but sometimes “The People Shall Judge,” and Livermore residents have spoken again.