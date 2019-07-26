  • Welcome!
July 26, 2019

Why are They so Upset?

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am | Updated: 9:32 am, Thu Jul 25, 2019.

Ben Barrientos, Livermore

Every once in a while the elected representatives must stand aside and allow the will of the people/common folk to have the right to vote on this major piece of development. It is unique; it will stand out as a testament to nature and the free spirit of the people of Livermore. It will give the city a gem to be proud of. The parking is there, the ambiance is there, and the feeling of mother nature is there.

The question is why are the elected representatives so upset with this alternative plan? I hope that there is no ill will toward those of us who would like the proposed “Central Park.” Are personal attacks necessary?

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am. Updated: 9:32 am.

