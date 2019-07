Cities Gear Up to Deal with PG&E Planned Power Outages

Cities have been meeting with the Alameda County Emergency Response office, and will be communicating with each other about problems that the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutdowns would cause in the Valley.

As PG&E customers learned with their June billings, the utility is trying to take an aggressive approach of prevention and cleanup of problems by shutting off power in some areas, so that work can be done to prevent sparking, which was the cause of the fire that killed 85 residents in Butte County last year, and caused unhealthy levels of smoke throughout the Valley.