Dublin Leadership Academy Applications Available

Beginning this fall, the City of Dublin will host Inside Dublin, an annual leadership academy designed to provide community members with advanced knowledge of municipal operations and community activities. Those interested in the program are encouraged to apply now to be part of the 2019 Inside Dublin class. Class size is limited to 25 candidates (must be 18 years or older, and currently live or work in Dublin), and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The goal of the academy is to inform the participants about City services and the issues (present and future) facing the community, and to encourage community involvement at all levels. The program will include presentations on topics such as public safety, infrastructure, education, local government, and community services.