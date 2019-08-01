The organization, Protect the Central Park Vote, announced a referendum drive to challenge the July 29, 2019 City Council ordinance approving a development agreement with 2205 Railroad Ave LLC (aka Presidio) for a hotel located on the east side of Livermore Avenue.
A press release states, “The Central Park Plan, which qualified for the ballot before the Council’s action, would place a wine country, destination hotel west of Livermore Avenue on Railroad Avenue, and a garage with a street level restaurant and retail on the east side near the Bankhead Theater. The Plan would allow the development of other park, cultural, retail, parking, and residential uses elsewhere on the 8.2 acre downtown site.
“Putting a referendum on the ballot to reject the City Council’s inconsistent action will give the voters the right to choose the best plan for Livermore.
“The timing of the Council's inconsistent action is no coincidence. The Council is trying to undermine the Central Park Plan. We will not stand by while the voters' rights are trampled on.”
Livermore Mayor John Marchand said during his State of the City talk, “I, for one, believe this community has no interest in delaying the downtown project — no interest in going back to the drawing board and endlessly redesigning this by initiative and at the ballot box.”