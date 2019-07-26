  • Welcome!
Sycamore Grove Park Bridge Construction to Begin

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

Sycamore Grove Park Bridge Construction to Begin

Construction of the bridge to connect a popular trail in Sycamore Grove Park officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 22nd. The bridge is the final step to permanently connect a 44-mile trail through five parks from Livermore to Fremont. A multi-year, multi-agency project spearheaded by non-profit Tri-Valley Conservancy, representatives from Alameda County, City of Livermore, East Bay Regional Park District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District ceremoniously broke the ground in unison with golden shovels to symbolize the collaboration required to bring this project to fruition.

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, a major supporter of Tri-Valley Conservancy’s Valley Trail Connections project, announced the bridge is officially named the “Edward R. Campbell Bridge” in honor of his predecessor who was instrumental in the creation of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan which helped to protect the natural and agricultural land in south Livermore, including the area of Sycamore Grove Park where the bridge is located. The Plan also launched the creation of Tri-Valley Conservancy to help preserve and steward the protected agricultural and natural lands in perpetuity. Tri-Valley Conservancy’s Executive Director Laura Mercier confirmed that naming the bridge for the late Supervisor Campbell points to the wonderful culmination of the vision that he helped to establish for the century-old wine region.

