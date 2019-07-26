Charlie Hays, 54, of Pleasant Hills CA, formerly of Pleasanton CA, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in his home after a prolonged battle with cancer. Charlie was born April 21, 1965, to Chuck Hays and Hazel (Tucker) Hays. Charlie was united in marriage to Linda Haukland Hays on Aug 9, 2010, in Maui, Hawaii. Charlie was an avid golfer, loving father, and husband. Charlie enjoyed fishing, tailgating with friends at Oakland A’s games, and most of all his family.
Charlie will be missed by his wife, Linda; his two children: Justin Hays of Brentwood, CA, Danielle (Hays) Fink of Brentwood, CA, a brother James (Jim); and a sister, Jane of Livermore, CA. He was preceded in death by his Mother (Hazel), sister Sue and brother David.