Christian "Chris" W. Faltings

Nov. 17, 1968 - June 27, 2019
On June 27, Chris passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Reno, Nev., due to complications of diabetes.
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am
Nov. 17, 1968 - June 27, 2019
On June 27, Chris passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Reno, Nev., due to complications of diabetes.
Posted in Obituaries on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]