Darryl Boyd GarretDarryl Boyd Garrett was born in Miami, Fla., to parents Boyd and Geneva Garrett. The family moved to Livermore in 1950, running the Parks Motel on Hwy 50, which is now Hwy 580. He attended Green School, Junction Avenue Middle School, and graduated from Livermore High School in 1964.
He joined the United States Army in 1965, training at Fort Rucker, Ala., and Fort Eustis, Va., before being deployed to Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on the chinook helicopter in the 200th and 242nd Assault Support Helicopter Companies, “the Pachyderms.” During his distinguished service in Vietnam he was awarded an Air Metal with 5 OLC (Oak Leaf Clusters), one of which was given for service near Bear Cat, Vietnam. He also was awarded the Vietnam Service Metal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 60 Devices, and Good Conduct Metal.
After coming home, Darryl worked for United Airlines and was a member of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association for 38 years in South San Francisco. In 1970, he married Kathy Bireley, and is survived by his two sons Clinton G. Garrett (Andrea), and Dale Boyd Garrett; three grandchildren Jackson, Lyla and Allie; Jennie Martin and son Cole; and brother Jimmie Garrett (Linda) of Nevada.
In his early years he helped coach his sons’ baseball and LYF football teams, and loved dirt bike riding, waterskiing, house boating on Lake Shasta and Oroville, the Dodgers, camping, fishing, and NASCAR, and was part of the “rescue rangers.” He enjoyed morning visits with his nephew Darryl, and loved to barbeque and spend time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Geneva Garrett, and partner Collette Martin.
A memorial service will be held at Callaghan Mortuary (3833 East Ave., Livermore, Calif.) on Friday, August 2, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a Viewing at Callaghan at 10:30 a.m., service at 12:30 p.m., and burial at Memory Gardens at 1:30 p.m.