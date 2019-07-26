  • Welcome!
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 26, 2019

Darryl Boyd Garrett

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

Darryl Boyd Garrett Sept. 3, 1946 – July 10, 2019 The Independent

Darryl Boyd Garrett was born in Miami, Florida, to parents Boyd and Geneva Garrett. The family moved to Livermore in 1950, running the Parks Motel on Hwy. 50, which is now Hwy. 580. He attended Green School, Junction Ave. Middle School, and graduated from Livermore High in 1964. He joined the United States Army in 1965, training at Fort Rucker, Ala. & Fort Eustis, Va. before being deployed to Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on the chinook helicopter in the 200th and 242nd Assault Support Helicopter Companies, “the Pachyderm’s”. During his distinguished service in Vietnam he was awarded an Air Medal with 5 OLC (Oak Leaf Clusters), one of which was given for service near Bear Cat, Vietnam. He also was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 60 Devices, and Good Conduct Medal. After coming home, Darryl worked for United Airlines and was a member of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association for 38 years in South San Francisco. In 1970, he married Kathy Bireley, and is survived by his two sons, Clinton G. Garrett (Andrea), and Dale Boyd Garrett; three grandchildren, Jackson, Lyla, & Allie; Jennie Martin & son Cole; and Brother Jimmie Garrett (Linda) of Nevada.

In his early years he helped coach his son’s baseball and LYF football teams, loved dirt bike riding, waterskiing, house boating on Lake Shasta and Oroville, the Dodgers, camping, fishing, NASCAR, and was part of the “rescue rangers”. He enjoyed morning visits with his nephew Darryl, loved to BBQ, and spend time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Boyd & Geneva Garrett and partner Collette Martin.

  • Print

