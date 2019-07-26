Darryl Boyd Garrett was born in Miami, Florida, to parents Boyd and Geneva Garrett. The family moved to Livermore in 1950, running the Parks Motel on Hwy. 50, which is now Hwy. 580. He attended Green School, Junction Ave. Middle School, and graduated from Livermore High in 1964. He joined the United States Army in 1965, training at Fort Rucker, Ala. & Fort Eustis, Va. before being deployed to Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on the chinook helicopter in the 200th and 242nd Assault Support Helicopter Companies, “the Pachyderm’s”. During his distinguished service in Vietnam he was awarded an Air Medal with 5 OLC (Oak Leaf Clusters), one of which was given for service near Bear Cat, Vietnam. He also was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 60 Devices, and Good Conduct Medal. After coming home, Darryl worked for United Airlines and was a member of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association for 38 years in South San Francisco. In 1970, he married Kathy Bireley, and is survived by his two sons, Clinton G. Garrett (Andrea), and Dale Boyd Garrett; three grandchildren, Jackson, Lyla, & Allie; Jennie Martin & son Cole; and Brother Jimmie Garrett (Linda) of Nevada.