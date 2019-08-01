Detlev Hanschke was born in Germany on August 17, 1959, and lived there until 1997 when he moved to California with his wife and two sons. In 1999 he opened International Auto Service, and was known as the greatest car mechanic in the Bay Area and beyond – as far as New York and Canada. He was described by so many as the most honest mechanic, and some called him the Dr. of Automotive.
In 2017 he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. After about two years of battling it, Detlev passed on April 16, 2019. He left behind his loving wife Dunia; two sons Kevin and Michael; and four grandchildren Devin, Amy, Julian and Leo, as well as his mother and three sisters. He will be missed by endless friends and customers, as well as his extended family around the world. Although he passed at the early age of 59, he accomplished and experienced more than most during his time here on earth.
His passion above anything else in life was always his wife Dunia. Detlev enjoyed learning and teaching something new every moment of his life. He was extremely knowledgeable about everything you could imagine, and he could not help himself but to inspire others to think outside the norm. He was always the first to raise his hand to help if someone was in need or trouble.
In his spare time, he loved to be out on the open road with his family. He had a big passion for skiing, gardening and music of many genres.
Those who have had the pleasure of meeting Detlev will never forget his name and everything that he stood for. His spirit lives on within all of us.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m., at the Celebration Church, 1135 Bluebell Dr., Livermore.
We welcome you to share your memories. Kindly RSVP by August 10: celebratedetlev17@gmail.com.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to PayPal or GoFundMe: donate4detlev@gmail.com; proceeds will go to Celebration Church and cancer research.