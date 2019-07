Elizabeth “Libby” Wood, a beloved teacher and friend, passed quietly on June 19, 2019, after many visits from family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Charles and Thomas, two grandchildren, Erin and Catherine, her sister, June Jackson, and her longtime partner, Phil Landon. Elizabeth, born in 1930 and raised in Beckley, West Virginia, was one of four children. Elizabeth was an exceptional student, attending WVU, where she graduated in 1953 with degrees in biology and teaching. She taught in WV and Ohio, where in 1957 she met her (late) ex-husband, David Wood, a California native. Once married they relocated back to Livermore, where they raised their two sons. Following their divorce in 1995, she remained in Livermore the balance of her life. She spent many of these years in the company of Phil, as they traveled and played music together over the next two decades.