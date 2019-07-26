  • Welcome!
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 26, 2019

Harriette Cochran

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am

Harriette Cochran Resident of Livermore The Independent

Harriette Cochran, a resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at home on June 18 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was born in 1937 to Harry & Glendora Ballou and sister Adele. She spent her youth in Ben Lomond, later moving to Alameda & San Lorenzo. She graduated from San Lorenzo High School, where she met her husband-to-be, Raymond. They were married in 1955 and soon moved to Livermore. Harriette retired from LLNL working as a Phone Operator. Throughout her illness she brought smiles to many friends and family. Harriette leaves behind her husband of 63 years Raymond, sister Nicki, daughters Janet and Sandi, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Harriette loved to travel with Ray or friends, especially enjoying Alaska, cruises and trains. She always had a passion for ice cream. Harriette & Ray were partners in Orchids Orinda in Livermore. Harriette was President of the California Orchid Society. Harriette was devoted to First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon & Stephen Minister, as well as the Presbykates & Presbyterian Women organizations. She loved craft projects, quilting, knitting and crocheting, making many quilts for her family, and prayer shawls and hats for adults, children and babies in the community. She also was a member of the Peacemakers of LLNL, making quilts and blankets for those in need.

Posted in on Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00 am.

